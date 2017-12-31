CAPROCK Group Inc. Purchases 1,346 Shares of Apple Inc. (AAPL)

CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,570 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 1.6% of CAPROCK Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $7,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blue Sky Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple in the second quarter worth about $108,000. Hefty Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 27.6% in the second quarter. Hefty Wealth Partners now owns 804 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. FNY Managed Accounts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 852.4% in the second quarter. FNY Managed Accounts LLC now owns 800 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Private Vista LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple in the second quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, Armbruster Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 9.4% in the second quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 911 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Philip W. Schiller sold 56,808 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.70, for a total transaction of $8,788,197.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Angela J. Ahrendts sold 63,388 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.21, for a total value of $9,775,063.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 232,967 shares of company stock worth $37,944,683 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities set a $180.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, December 22nd. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $199.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Instinet lowered shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Apple presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.61.

Apple Inc. (AAPL) opened at $169.23 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $114.76 and a 52-week high of $177.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $870,293.50, a P/E ratio of 18.39, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.20. Apple had a return on equity of 36.29% and a net margin of 21.09%. The firm had revenue of $52.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 11.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Inc (Apple) designs, manufactures and markets mobile communication and media devices, personal computers, and portable digital music players, and a variety of related software, services, peripherals, networking solutions, and third-party digital content and applications. The Company’s products and services include iPhone, iPad, Mac, iPod, Apple TV, a portfolio of consumer and professional software applications, the iOS and OS X operating systems, iCloud, and a variety of accessory, service and support offerings.

