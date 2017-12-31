California Water Service Group (CWT) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “California Water Service Company’s business, which is carried on through its operating subsidiaries, consists of the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public and irrigation uses, and for fire protection. It also provides water related services under agreements with municipalities and other private companies. The nonregulated services include full water system operation, and billing and meter reading services. “

Get California Water Service Group alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of California Water Service Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Robert W. Baird restated a hold rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of California Water Service Group in a research note on Sunday, September 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. California Water Service Group presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $36.75.

Shares of California Water Service Group ( CWT ) opened at $45.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2,177.48, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.73. California Water Service Group has a 52 week low of $32.45 and a 52 week high of $46.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $211.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.00 million. California Water Service Group had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 10.31%. California Water Service Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. equities research analysts anticipate that California Water Service Group will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in California Water Service Group by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,985,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $183,466,000 after buying an additional 63,704 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management LTD boosted its holdings in California Water Service Group by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management LTD now owns 1,912,267 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,953,000 after purchasing an additional 73,467 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in California Water Service Group by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,625,445 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,011,000 after purchasing an additional 6,427 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in California Water Service Group by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,272,477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,820,000 after purchasing an additional 57,115 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in California Water Service Group by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 746,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,473,000 after purchasing an additional 12,513 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.54% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/31/california-water-service-group-cwt-downgraded-to-sell-at-zacks-investment-research.html.

About California Water Service Group

California Water Service Group is a holding company. The Company operates through the supply and distribution of water and providing water-related utility services segment. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides non-regulated services and non-regulated services to private companies and municipalities.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on California Water Service Group (CWT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for California Water Service Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California Water Service Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.