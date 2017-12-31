California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 36,130 Shares of Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (APLE)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE:APLE) by 9.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 350,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 36,130 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.16% of Apple Hospitality REIT worth $6,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 187.8% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 80,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,518,000 after buying an additional 52,400 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,941,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,632,000 after buying an additional 59,310 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,167,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,981,000 after buying an additional 582,794 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,365,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,741,000 after buying an additional 43,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Capital Management LLC raised its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 15,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 3,394 shares during the last quarter. 50.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Glade M. Knight bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.18 per share, with a total value of $95,900.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 10,046,357 shares in the company, valued at $192,689,127.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on APLE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird set a $20.00 target price on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Apple Hospitality REIT presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.67.

Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE:APLE) opened at $19.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $4,416.60, a P/E ratio of 19.42, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.62. Apple Hospitality REIT Inc has a 1-year low of $17.49 and a 1-year high of $20.68.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $324.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.66 million. Apple Hospitality REIT had a net margin of 19.33% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Hospitality REIT Inc will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 2nd. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 118.81%.

Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc is a hospitality real estate investment trust. The Company invests in real estate, primarily in the lodging sector, in the United States. As of December 5, 2017, the Company owned 239 hotels, with more than 30,300 guestrooms, diversified across the Hilton and Marriott families of brands with locations in urban, high-end suburban and developing markets across 34 states.

