California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 3,118 Shares of The Madison Square Garden Company (MSG)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in The Madison Square Garden Company (NYSE:MSG) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,118 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.13% of The Madison Square Garden worth $6,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in The Madison Square Garden by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in The Madison Square Garden by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in The Madison Square Garden by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Elgethun Capital Management increased its stake in The Madison Square Garden by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 9,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Madison Square Garden by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. 71.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of The Madison Square Garden Company (MSG) opened at $210.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. The Madison Square Garden Company has a one year low of $166.86 and a one year high of $231.44. The stock has a market cap of $4,967.42, a P/E ratio of -87.85 and a beta of 1.09.

The Madison Square Garden (NYSE:MSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.18. The Madison Square Garden had a negative net margin of 4.00% and a negative return on equity of 1.75%. The company had revenue of $245.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.19) EPS. The Madison Square Garden’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that The Madison Square Garden Company will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on MSG. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of The Madison Square Garden from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $218.50 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of The Madison Square Garden from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Madison Square Garden from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of The Madison Square Garden from $266.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Jefferies Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of The Madison Square Garden in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $217.78.

The Madison Square Garden Company is a holding company, which is engaged in live experiences consisting of celebrated venues, sports teams, and entertainment productions. The Company operates in two segments, which include MSG Entertainment and MSG Sports. The MSG Sports segment includes the Company’s professional sports franchises, which include the New York Knicks (the Knicks) of the National Basketball Association (the NBA), the New York Rangers (the Rangers) of the National Hockey League (the NHL), the New York Liberty (the Liberty) of the Women’s National Basketball Association (the WNBA), the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League (the AHL), which is the primary player development team for the Rangers, and the Westchester Knicks, an NBA Development League team.

