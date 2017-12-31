California State Teachers Retirement System Has $6.55 Million Position in Hancock Holding (HBHC)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in Hancock Holding (NASDAQ:HBHC) by 9.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 135,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,298 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.16% of Hancock worth $6,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HBHC. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hancock by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Hancock by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Sabal Trust CO acquired a new stake in shares of Hancock in the 3rd quarter worth about $216,000. Adviser Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hancock in the 3rd quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of Hancock by 82.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 2,138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Hancock alerts:

In other Hancock news, insider Samuel B. Kendricks sold 2,982 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.62, for a total value of $144,984.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HBHC. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hancock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hancock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Hancock in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Hovde Group upgraded shares of Hancock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Hancock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.83.

Shares of Hancock Holding (NASDAQ HBHC) opened at $49.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $4,216.46, a PE ratio of 18.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.91. Hancock Holding has a one year low of $41.05 and a one year high of $53.35.

Hancock (NASDAQ:HBHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $269.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.80 million. Hancock had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 8.27%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Hancock Holding will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 4th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Hancock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.55%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “California State Teachers Retirement System Has $6.55 Million Position in Hancock Holding (HBHC)” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/31/california-state-teachers-retirement-system-has-6-55-million-position-in-hancock-holding-hbhc.html.

Hancock Profile

Hancock Holding Company is a financial services company that provides a network of service financial choices to the Gulf South region, through its bank subsidiary, Whitney Bank (the Bank), a Mississippi state bank. The Company operates through overall banking operations segment. The Bank operates under brands, such as Hancock Bank in Mississippi, Alabama and Florida, and Whitney Bank in Louisiana and Texas.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hancock Holding (NASDAQ:HBHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Hancock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hancock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.