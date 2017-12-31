California Public Employees Retirement System Purchases 7,821 Shares of Tripadvisor Inc (TRIP)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 214,521 shares of the travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,821 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.15% of Tripadvisor worth $8,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TRIP. Matrix Capital Management Company LP increased its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 152.3% during the second quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 3,532,600 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $134,945,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132,600 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 23.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,883,209 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $339,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713,523 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in Tripadvisor during the third quarter worth approximately $56,957,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD grew its position in Tripadvisor by 12,501.8% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 1,377,381 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $55,825,000 after buying an additional 1,366,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmignac Gestion grew its position in Tripadvisor by 9.4% during the third quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 6,851,065 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $277,674,000 after buying an additional 585,879 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

TRIP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Tripadvisor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Tripadvisor in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Raymond James Financial reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Tripadvisor in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Jefferies Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Tripadvisor in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target (up previously from $39.00) on shares of Tripadvisor in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twenty have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.44.

Shares of Tripadvisor Inc ( NASDAQ:TRIP ) opened at $34.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4,791.29, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 2.32. Tripadvisor Inc has a twelve month low of $29.50 and a twelve month high of $53.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The travel company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36. The firm had revenue of $439.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $451.27 million. Tripadvisor had a return on equity of 6.81% and a net margin of 4.26%. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Tripadvisor Inc will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tripadvisor

TripAdvisor, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of online travel brands. TripAdvisor, the Company’s brand, is a travel site. The Company operates through two segments: Hotel and Non-Hotel. The Company’s Hotel segment includes click-based advertising and transaction; display-based and subscription-based advertising, and other hotel operations.

