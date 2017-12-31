CalAmp (CAMP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday.

CalAmp Corp. is a leading provider of wireless communications products that enable anytime/anywhere access to critical information, data and entertainment content. CalAmp is the leading supplier of Direct Broadcast Satellite outdoor customer premise equipment to the U.S. satellite television market. The Company also provides wireless data communication solutions for the telemetry and asset tracking markets, private wireless networks, public safety communications and critical infrastructure and process control applications.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on CalAmp from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered CalAmp from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. TheStreet upgraded CalAmp from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Northland Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of CalAmp in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered CalAmp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.29.

CalAmp ( CAMP ) opened at $21.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $755.24, a PE ratio of 43.73 and a beta of 1.64. CalAmp has a fifty-two week low of $14.42 and a fifty-two week high of $24.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $93.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.10 million. CalAmp had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 5.00%. CalAmp’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. analysts forecast that CalAmp will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Garo Sarkis Sarkissian sold 9,833 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.89, for a total value of $234,910.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Burdiek sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.26, for a total value of $200,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 502,434 shares in the company, valued at $11,184,180.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,833 shares of company stock worth $1,216,660 over the last 90 days. 5.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of CalAmp by 101.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,284 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,659 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in CalAmp in the third quarter valued at $214,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in CalAmp by 58.9% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,740 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 3,979 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its holdings in CalAmp by 60.9% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 13,260 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 5,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in CalAmp by 21.0% in the third quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 15,770 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 2,740 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.14% of the company’s stock.

CalAmp Company Profile

CalAmp Corp. (CalAmp) is a provider of wireless communications solutions for a range of applications to customers globally. The Company operates through two business segments: Wireless DataCom and Satellite. The Company’s Wireless DataCom segment offers solutions for mobile resource management (MRM) applications, the machine-to-machine (M2M) communications space and other markets that require connectivity anytime and anywhere.

