Media stories about Burcon NutraScience (NASDAQ:BUR) (TSE:BU) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. The research firm ranks the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Burcon NutraScience earned a news sentiment score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the biotechnology company an impact score of 45.3704004725601 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of Burcon NutraScience (NASDAQ:BUR) opened at $0.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.67, a P/E ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 4.30, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Burcon NutraScience has a 1-year low of $0.40 and a 1-year high of $2.05.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Burcon NutraScience from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/31/burcon-nutrascience-bur-receives-daily-news-impact-rating-of-0-10.html.

About Burcon NutraScience

Burcon NutraScience Corp (Burcon) is a Canada-based company, which is engaged in development of functional and renewable plant proteins. The Company has developed a portfolio of composition, application and process patents originating from a core protein extraction and purification technology. The Company and its subsidiary have developed CLARISOY, a soy protein; and are developing Peazazz, a pea protein, and Puratein, Supertein and Nutratein, approximately three canola protein isolates.

