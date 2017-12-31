Brown & Brown, Inc. (BRO) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lowered its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 55,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,540 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $2,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Brown & Brown by 48.5% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 257,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,088,000 after purchasing an additional 84,120 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the third quarter worth approximately $277,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 2.6% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 99,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,278,000 after acquiring an additional 2,518 shares during the period. BB&T Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the second quarter worth approximately $434,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 13.5% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 300,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,470,000 after acquiring an additional 35,694 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (BRO) opened at $51.46 on Friday. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.10 and a 1-year high of $52.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $7,173.73, a P/E ratio of 27.52, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $475.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.13 million. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 14.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. equities research analysts expect that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

BRO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Brown & Brown from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. SunTrust Banks upgraded Brown & Brown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Brown & Brown from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $45.00 price objective on Brown & Brown and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.13.

In related news, Director Richard Silas sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.83, for a total value of $41,500.00. Also, insider Michael Waldkirch sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.75, for a total value of $56,250.00. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 163,000 shares of company stock valued at $126,250. 16.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown, Inc is a diversified insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance programs and service company. The Company markets and sells insurance products and services, in the property, casualty and employee benefits areas. It provides its customers with non-investment insurance contracts, as well as other customized risk management products and services.

