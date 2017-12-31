Brokerages Set First Bancorp (FBP) Target Price at $7.00

First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.00.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FBP shares. ValuEngine lowered First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Bank of America decreased their price target on First Bancorp from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. TheStreet lowered First Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 price objective on shares of First Bancorp in a research report on Friday, November 10th.

Get First Bancorp alerts:

Shares of First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP) traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $5.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,723,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,889,229. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. First Bancorp has a 1-year low of $4.48 and a 1-year high of $7.02. The company has a market cap of $1,102.49, a P/E ratio of 17.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.92.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of First Bancorp by 36.3% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 22,481 shares of the bank’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 5,989 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in First Bancorp by 21.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,092 shares of the bank’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 4,256 shares in the last quarter. Pacad Investment Ltd. raised its holdings in First Bancorp by 63.7% during the second quarter. Pacad Investment Ltd. now owns 25,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Bancorp by 15.2% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 30,661 shares of the bank’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 4,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $199,000. 90.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This article was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/31/brokerages-set-first-bancorp-fbp-target-price-at-7-00.html.

About First Bancorp

Receive News & Ratings for First Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.