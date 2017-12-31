Brokerages Expect MTS Systems Co. (MTSC) Will Post Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect MTS Systems Co. (NASDAQ:MTSC) to announce $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for MTS Systems’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.36 and the highest is $0.44. MTS Systems posted earnings of $0.55 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 27.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 9th.

On average, analysts expect that MTS Systems will report full-year earnings of $2.28 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.26 to $2.30. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.66 to $2.86. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow MTS Systems.

MTS Systems (NASDAQ:MTSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $201.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.24 million. MTS Systems had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 3.18%. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share.

MTSC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. FBR & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MTS Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MTS Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MTS Systems in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MTS Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.50.

Shares of MTS Systems (NASDAQ MTSC) traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $53.70. The stock had a trading volume of 51,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,685. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $954.62, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.19, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.26. MTS Systems has a 12-month low of $44.65 and a 12-month high of $59.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 15th. MTS Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.60%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in MTS Systems during the second quarter worth $110,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in MTS Systems during the third quarter worth $201,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in MTS Systems during the third quarter worth $214,000. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its stake in MTS Systems by 0.7% during the second quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 4,281 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu KCG Holdings LLC acquired a new position in MTS Systems during the second quarter worth $220,000. 97.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MTS Systems Company Profile

MTS Systems Corporation is a supplier of test systems and position sensors. The Company operates through two segments: Test and Sensors. The Test segment provides testing solutions, including hardware, software and services to ground vehicles, materials and structures markets. The Sensors segment provides position sensors for a range of industrial and mobile hydraulic applications.

