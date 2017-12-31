Brokerages Anticipate Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (SWKS) Will Post Earnings of $1.91 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) to report $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Skyworks Solutions’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.90 and the highest is $1.92. Skyworks Solutions posted earnings of $1.61 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 18.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions will report full-year earnings of $7.22 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.83 to $7.43. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $7.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.33 to $8.29. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Skyworks Solutions.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SWKS shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Sunday, September 17th. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Instinet started coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Skyworks Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.51.

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ SWKS ) traded down $1.59 on Friday, hitting $94.95. 1,532,552 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,510,048. Skyworks Solutions has a 12-month low of $73.94 and a 12-month high of $117.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $17,446.11, a P/E ratio of 17.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.84.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.66%.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, Chairman David J. Aldrich sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.08, for a total value of $4,953,600.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 184,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,347,407.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Liam Griffin sold 15,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.09, for a total value of $1,431,960.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 62,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,929,717.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 175,722 shares of company stock worth $18,662,549. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 542,917 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $55,323,000 after purchasing an additional 10,809 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $375,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $534,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 421,739 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $42,975,000 after buying an additional 16,339 shares during the period. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 3,219 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.50% of the company’s stock.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions Inc designs, develops, manufactures and markets semiconductor products, including intellectual property. The Company’s analog semiconductors are connecting people, places, and things, spanning a number of new and unimagined applications within the automotive, broadband, cellular infrastructure, connected home, industrial, medical, military, smartphone, tablet and wearable markets.

