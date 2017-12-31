BroadVision (BVSN) Given Daily Media Sentiment Rating of 0.15

Headlines about BroadVision (NASDAQ:BVSN) have been trending somewhat positive on Sunday, Accern reports. Accern identifies positive and negative media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. BroadVision earned a coverage optimism score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the technology company an impact score of 46.2201952159158 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

BroadVision (BVSN) opened at $3.60 on Friday. BroadVision has a 52-week low of $2.65 and a 52-week high of $5.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.96, a P/E ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 0.47.

BroadVision (NASDAQ:BVSN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. BroadVision had a negative return on equity of 74.28% and a negative net margin of 142.03%. The business had revenue of $1.46 million for the quarter.

BroadVision, Inc is a provider of e-business solutions. The Company develops, markets and supports enterprise portal applications that allow companies to unify their e-business infrastructure and conduct both interactions and transactions with employees, partners and customers through a self-service model.

