Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Sells 14,410 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. reduced its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 267,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,410 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 1.7% of Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $25,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Private Vista LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter worth $102,000. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter worth $136,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter worth $165,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 53.0% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on JPM shares. Bank of America set a $102.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Jefferies Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Friday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $120.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.35.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE JPM ) opened at $106.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $374,000.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $81.64 and a 52-week high of $108.46.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $25.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.91 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 11.68%. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 32.14%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 2,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.96, for a total transaction of $214,014.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 15,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,557,846.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. The Company is engaged in investment banking, financial services. It operates in four segments, as well as a Corporate segment. Its segments are Consumer & Community Banking, Corporate & Investment Bank, Commercial Banking and Asset Management. The Consumer & Community Banking segment offers services to consumers and businesses through bank branches, automatic teller machines (ATMs), online, mobile and telephone banking.

