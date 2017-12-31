BP (BP) vs. Aegean Marine Petroleum Network (ANW) Head to Head Review

BP (NYSE: BP) and Aegean Marine Petroleum Network (NYSE:ANW) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, valuation and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for BP and Aegean Marine Petroleum Network, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BP 2 7 8 0 2.35 Aegean Marine Petroleum Network 0 0 3 0 3.00

BP currently has a consensus price target of $37.73, indicating a potential downside of 10.24%. Aegean Marine Petroleum Network has a consensus price target of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 62.79%. Given Aegean Marine Petroleum Network’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Aegean Marine Petroleum Network is more favorable than BP.

Volatility and Risk

BP has a beta of 0.97, meaning that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aegean Marine Petroleum Network has a beta of 2.08, meaning that its share price is 108% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

10.0% of BP shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.3% of Aegean Marine Petroleum Network shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of BP shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares BP and Aegean Marine Petroleum Network’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BP 1.70% 4.52% 1.68% Aegean Marine Petroleum Network 0.28% 4.26% 1.55%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares BP and Aegean Marine Petroleum Network’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BP $186.61 billion 0.74 $115.00 million $1.17 35.92 Aegean Marine Petroleum Network $4.08 billion 0.04 $51.87 million $0.38 11.32

BP has higher revenue and earnings than Aegean Marine Petroleum Network. Aegean Marine Petroleum Network is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BP, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

BP pays an annual dividend of $2.38 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.7%. Aegean Marine Petroleum Network pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. BP pays out 203.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Aegean Marine Petroleum Network pays out 21.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

BP beats Aegean Marine Petroleum Network on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BP

BP p.l.c. is an integrated oil and gas company. The Company owns an interest in OJSC Oil Company Rosneft (Rosneft), an oil and gas company. The Company’s segments include Upstream, Downstream, Rosneft, and Other businesses and corporate. The Upstream segment is engaged in oil and natural gas exploration, field development and production, as well as midstream transportation, storage and processing. The Downstream segment has global manufacturing and marketing operations. The Rosneft segment has a resource base of hydrocarbons onshore and offshore. The Other businesses and corporate segment comprises the biofuels and wind businesses, shipping and treasury functions, and corporate activities around the world. The Company provides its customers with fuel for transportation, energy for heat and light, lubricants to keep engines moving and the petrochemicals products used to make everyday items as diverse as paints, clothes and packaging.

About Aegean Marine Petroleum Network

Aegean Marine Petroleum Network Inc. is an international marine fuel logistics company. The Company markets and physically supplies refined marine fuel and lubricants to vessels in port, at sea and on rivers. As a physical supplier, the Company procures marine fuel from refineries, oil producers and other sources, and resells and delivers these fuels from its bunkering vessels to a range of end users. The Company owns and operates a fleet of approximately 50 bunkering vessels. The Company operates over 10 land-based storage facilities. The Company operates a vessel as a floating storage facility with a cargo carrying capacity of approximately 19,900 deadweight tonnage (dwt). The Company provides fueling services to various types of ocean-going and various types of coastal vessels, such as oil tankers, container ships, drybulk carriers, cruise ships, reefers, liquefied natural gas (LNG)/liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) carriers, car carriers and ferries.

