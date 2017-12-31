Boulder Brands (BDBD) & Its Peers Head-To-Head Survey

Boulder Brands (NASDAQ: BDBD) is one of 21 publicly-traded companies in the “Food Retail & Distribution” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Boulder Brands to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Boulder Brands and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Boulder Brands 0.61% 0.59% 0.50% Boulder Brands Competitors 1.05% 7.41% 4.31%

This table compares Boulder Brands and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Boulder Brands N/A N/A 1,103.00 Boulder Brands Competitors $21.17 billion $332.40 million 593.55

Boulder Brands’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Boulder Brands. Boulder Brands is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Boulder Brands and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Boulder Brands 0 0 0 0 N/A Boulder Brands Competitors 650 1357 1413 23 2.23

As a group, “Food Retail & Distribution” companies have a potential upside of 4.55%. Given Boulder Brands’ competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Boulder Brands has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

62.0% of shares of all “Food Retail & Distribution” companies are owned by institutional investors. 12.8% of shares of all “Food Retail & Distribution” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Boulder Brands competitors beat Boulder Brands on 7 of the 8 factors compared.

About Boulder Brands

Boulder Brands, Inc. is a natural consumer packaged food company. The Company’s health and wellness platform consists of brands that target specific health trends: the Glutino Food Group and Udi’s Healthy Foods, LLC’s Gluten Free brands for gluten free diets; the Earth Balance brand for plant-based diets; the Level Life brand for diabetic diets; EVOL Food branded foods for consumers seeking convenient foods made with pure and simple ingredients, and the Smart Balance brand for heart healthier diets. The Company distributes its products in all retail channels, including natural, grocery, club and mass merchandise. The Company also has a presence in the foodservice and industrial channels. The Company operates in two segments: Natural and Balance. The Natural segment consists of Udi’s, Glutino and EVOL branded products. The Balance segment consists of Smart Balance, Earth Balance and Level Life branded products.

