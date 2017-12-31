Biohaven Pharmaceutical (BHVN) and Its Rivals Head to Head Analysis

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE: BHVN) is one of 179 publicly-traded companies in the “Biotechnology & Medical Research” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Biohaven Pharmaceutical to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Biohaven Pharmaceutical and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Biohaven Pharmaceutical 0 0 6 0 3.00 Biohaven Pharmaceutical Competitors 531 2367 6394 131 2.65

Biohaven Pharmaceutical currently has a consensus target price of $38.00, suggesting a potential upside of 40.85%. As a group, “Biotechnology & Medical Research” companies have a potential upside of 13.47%. Given Biohaven Pharmaceutical’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Biohaven Pharmaceutical is more favorable than its peers.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Biohaven Pharmaceutical and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Biohaven Pharmaceutical N/A -$63.67 million N/A Biohaven Pharmaceutical Competitors $218.39 million -$39.74 million -43.72

Biohaven Pharmaceutical’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Biohaven Pharmaceutical.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

47.8% of Biohaven Pharmaceutical shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.1% of shares of all “Biotechnology & Medical Research” companies are owned by institutional investors. 14.6% of shares of all “Biotechnology & Medical Research” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Biohaven Pharmaceutical and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Biohaven Pharmaceutical N/A N/A N/A Biohaven Pharmaceutical Competitors -4,421.23% -577.05% -42.30%

Summary

Biohaven Pharmaceutical beats its peers on 6 of the 11 factors compared.

About Biohaven Pharmaceutical

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. is a United States-based biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the identification and development of clinical-stage compounds targeting orphan neurologic indications and other neurological pathways. It has a portfolio of multiple late-stage drug candidates. Its pipeline includes BHV-0223, which is a formulation of a glutamate-modulating agent; BHV-4157, which is a new chemical entity (NCE) that modulates glutamate, and BHV-5000, which is an in-licensed investigational agent of the Company targeting N-Methyl-D-Aspartate (NMDA) receptor antagonism. Its clinical compound, trigriluzole, is indicated for neurodegenerative diseases and cancer indications, among others. Its pipeline also includes BHV-3000 and BHV-3500, which are in-licensed by the Company for a neurologic indication. It focuses on advancing other mechanistic approaches in orphan and neuroscience indications, and is exploring licenses for additional compounds.

