Biogen (BIIB) Price Target Increased to $420.00 by Analysts at Nomura

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) had its price target boosted by Nomura from $355.00 to $420.00 in a report published on Saturday. They currently have a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Biogen from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. SunTrust Banks reissued a buy rating and issued a $354.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Biogen in a report on Friday, October 27th. They issued a hold rating and a $340.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a hold rating and issued a $321.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Biogen from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $377.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $350.13.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) opened at $318.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $67,370.23, a P/E ratio of 19.53, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Biogen has a twelve month low of $244.28 and a twelve month high of $348.84.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The biotechnology company reported $6.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.70 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 38.51% and a net margin of 29.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.19 earnings per share. sell-side analysts forecast that Biogen will post 22.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Alexander J. Denner bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $317.36 per share, for a total transaction of $9,520,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,029 shares in the company, valued at $3,182,803.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Biogen by 2.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,107,358 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,913,612,000 after purchasing an additional 415,099 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Biogen by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,534,827 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,944,171,000 after purchasing an additional 182,337 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Biogen by 1.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,721,312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,637,973,000 after purchasing an additional 140,929 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Biogen by 10.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,104,026 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,656,390,000 after purchasing an additional 561,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Biogen by 8.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,017,136 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $818,731,000 after purchasing an additional 223,371 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and delivering therapies to people living with serious neurological, rare and autoimmune diseases. The Company markets products, including TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, ZINBRYTA and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS), FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis and SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy (SMA).

