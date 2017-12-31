BidaskClub Upgrades Pieris Pharmaceuticals (PIRS) to Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, November 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Pieris Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.00.

Get Pieris Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (PIRS) opened at $7.55 on Wednesday. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.38 and a 12 month high of $7.74.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.05. Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 221.93% and a negative net margin of 321.83%. The business had revenue of $3.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 400.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Pieris Pharmaceuticals will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 147,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.70, for a total value of $841,519.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PIRS. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,377,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,625,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $661,000. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $649,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $526,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.45% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “BidaskClub Upgrades Pieris Pharmaceuticals (PIRS) to Buy” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/31/bidaskclub-upgrades-pieris-pharmaceuticals-pirs-to-buy.html.

About Pieris Pharmaceuticals

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company’s pipeline includes immuno-oncology multi-specifics tailored for the tumor micro-environment, an inhaled Anticalin to treat uncontrolled asthma and a half-life-optimized Anticalin to treat anemia. Its Anticalins proteins are a class of low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins typically found in blood plasma and other bodily fluids.

Receive News & Ratings for Pieris Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pieris Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.