BidaskClub Upgrades Irhythm Technologies (IRTC) to “Hold”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Irhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Irhythm Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Irhythm Technologies from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Irhythm Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Irhythm Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They set an outperform rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Dougherty & Co assumed coverage on shares of Irhythm Technologies in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $65.25.

Get Irhythm Technologies alerts:

Irhythm Technologies (IRTC) opened at $56.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 7.65 and a quick ratio of 7.57. Irhythm Technologies has a twelve month low of $28.70 and a twelve month high of $57.90.

Irhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.05. Irhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 27.56% and a negative return on equity of 27.67%. The firm had revenue of $25.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.80) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.2% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Irhythm Technologies will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Irhythm Technologies news, insider Kevin M. King sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.85, for a total transaction of $3,111,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,342,727.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Vijay K. Lathi sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.57, for a total transaction of $7,885,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 493,623 shares of company stock worth $25,794,521 over the last ninety days. 23.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRTC. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Irhythm Technologies by 382.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,542,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222,886 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Irhythm Technologies by 103.2% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,399,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,941,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218,580 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Irhythm Technologies by 644.3% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 883,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,561,000 after acquiring an additional 765,218 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Irhythm Technologies by 2,702.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 607,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,794,000 after acquiring an additional 585,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redmile Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Irhythm Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $20,240,000. 97.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “BidaskClub Upgrades Irhythm Technologies (IRTC) to “Hold”” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/31/bidaskclub-upgrades-irhythm-technologies-irtc-to-hold.html.

About Irhythm Technologies

iRhythm Technologies, Inc is a United States-based digital health company. The Company develops and commercializes solutions that integrate biosensor technology, patient data, analytics and medical expertise. The Company offers flagship solution, the ZIO Service. Its ZIO Service consists of the ZIO XT Patch, algorithms and the ZIO Report.

Receive News & Ratings for Irhythm Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Irhythm Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.