BidaskClub Upgrades Heartland Express (HTLD) to “Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heartland Express from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Heartland Express from a b rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Heartland Express from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Heartland Express from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a hold rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Heartland Express in a report on Sunday, September 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.17.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) opened at $23.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1,944.29, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.55. Heartland Express has a 1-year low of $18.71 and a 1-year high of $25.22.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.08). Heartland Express had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 8.54%. The business had revenue of $182.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Heartland Express will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 12th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 11th. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.33%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its holdings in Heartland Express by 43.1% in the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 14,150 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 4,260 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Heartland Express by 4.9% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 63,874 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Heartland Express by 4.0% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 297,820 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,201,000 after purchasing an additional 11,576 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Heartland Express by 0.9% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 90,845 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Heartland Express by 107.0% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,261 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 7,372 shares during the period. 59.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Heartland Express

Heartland Express, Inc is a holding company. The Company is a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier. The Company focuses primarily on short- to medium-haul, asset-based dry van truckload services in regional markets near its terminals. The Company’s truckload services are primarily asset-based transportation services in the dry van truckload market, and it also offers truckload temperature-controlled transportation services and non-asset based brokerage services.

