Bel Fuse (BELFB) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) opened at $25.17 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $299.20, a PE ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 0.74. Bel Fuse has a twelve month low of $21.65 and a twelve month high of $33.45.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. Bel Fuse’s payout ratio is presently 27.45%.

In other Bel Fuse news, VP Dennis Ackerman sold 2,500 shares of Bel Fuse stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.63, for a total transaction of $61,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Daniel Bernstein sold 3,000 shares of Bel Fuse stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.61, for a total value of $73,830.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 8.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BELFB. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Bel Fuse by 75.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,934 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Holding Co. bought a new stake in shares of Bel Fuse during the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Bel Fuse by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,865 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Bel Fuse by 70.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,840 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 4,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Bel Fuse by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 12,746 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.36% of the company’s stock.

About Bel Fuse

Bel Fuse Inc (Bel) designs, manufactures and markets a range of products that power, protect and connect electronic circuits. The Company’s products include magnetic solutions, power solutions and protection, and connectivity solutions. The Company’s operating segments are North America, Asia and Europe.

