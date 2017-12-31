Baskin Financial Services Inc. Sells 1,005 Shares of Visa Inc (V)

Baskin Financial Services Inc. lessened its holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 145,358 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,005 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for approximately 3.0% of Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $15,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in V. Holderness Investments Co. acquired a new position in Visa in the first quarter valued at about $520,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in Visa by 14.6% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,985,626 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $176,463,000 after purchasing an additional 253,479 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Visa by 1.9% in the first quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,030 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. United Bank acquired a new position in Visa in the first quarter valued at about $393,000. Finally, Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. raised its stake in Visa by 259.9% in the first quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 7,244 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 5,231 shares in the last quarter. 81.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

In related news, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 49,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.66, for a total value of $5,649,129.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,202 shares in the company, valued at $8,661,119.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.09, for a total value of $240,545.14. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 687 shares in the company, valued at $77,005.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,068 shares of company stock worth $6,597,262 over the last quarter. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on V shares. Jefferies Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price (up previously from $112.00) on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $128.00 target price (up previously from $122.00) on shares of Visa in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Visa from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Vetr downgraded Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.35 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.99.

Visa Inc (V) opened at $114.02 on Friday. Visa Inc has a 52 week low of $77.93 and a 52 week high of $114.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $236,892.16, a P/E ratio of 40.72, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.97.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The credit-card processor reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.05. Visa had a return on equity of 31.80% and a net margin of 36.49%. The company had revenue of $4.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.86%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This article was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/31/baskin-financial-services-inc-sells-1005-shares-of-visa-inc-v.html.

About Visa

Visa Inc (Visa) is a payments technology company that connects consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners and government entities to electronic payments. The Company operates through payment services segment. The Company enables global commerce through the transfer of value and information among the participants.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.