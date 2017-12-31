Basic Energy Services, Inc. (BAS) Director Sells $1,957,020.00 in Stock

Basic Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:BAS) Director Silver Point Capital L.P. sold 78,000 shares of Basic Energy Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total value of $1,957,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Silver Point Capital L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 22nd, Silver Point Capital L.P. sold 278,000 shares of Basic Energy Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total value of $6,674,780.00.

On Friday, December 15th, Silver Point Capital L.P. sold 30,000 shares of Basic Energy Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total value of $694,800.00.

On Tuesday, December 19th, Silver Point Capital L.P. sold 146,000 shares of Basic Energy Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.10, for a total value of $3,372,600.00.

On Tuesday, November 7th, Silver Point Capital L.P. sold 875,000 shares of Basic Energy Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total value of $19,906,250.00.

Basic Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE BAS) opened at $23.47 on Friday. Basic Energy Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.03 and a 52-week high of $44.81. The company has a market capitalization of $603.59, a PE ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 2.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Basic Energy Services in the second quarter valued at about $40,639,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Basic Energy Services by 74.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,088,728 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,109,000 after acquiring an additional 464,691 shares in the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC lifted its position in shares of Basic Energy Services by 22.7% in the second quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,022,597 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,463,000 after acquiring an additional 189,017 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Basic Energy Services in the second quarter valued at about $25,018,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Basic Energy Services by 31.0% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 869,015 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,772,000 after acquiring an additional 205,505 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BAS shares. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Basic Energy Services in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $26.50 target price on shares of Basic Energy Services in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price (down from $30.00) on shares of Basic Energy Services in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Basic Energy Services from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank started coverage on Basic Energy Services in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.92.

Basic Energy Services Company Profile

Basic Energy Services, Inc provides a range of well site services in the United States to oil and natural gas drilling and producing companies, including completion and remedial services, fluid services, well servicing and contract drilling. The Company operates through the segment, which include Completion and Remedial Services, Fluid Services, Well Servicing and Contract Drilling.

