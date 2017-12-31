Barracuda Networks Inc (CUDA) Position Lifted by Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc.

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Barracuda Networks Inc (NYSE:CUDA) by 16.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 402,829 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,076 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. owned 0.76% of Barracuda Networks worth $9,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its stake in shares of Barracuda Networks by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 17,396 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Barracuda Networks by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,793 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Barracuda Networks by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,112 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Barracuda Networks by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 7,374 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Barracuda Networks by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,551 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 75.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Barracuda Networks Inc (NYSE CUDA) opened at $27.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,474.11, a P/E ratio of 88.71, a PEG ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 3.28. Barracuda Networks Inc has a 1 year low of $19.06 and a 1 year high of $27.95.

Barracuda Networks (NYSE:CUDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 10th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. The business had revenue of $94.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.32 million. Barracuda Networks had a return on equity of 197.30% and a net margin of 2.52%. Barracuda Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. equities analysts forecast that Barracuda Networks Inc will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CUDA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Barracuda Networks in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Barracuda Networks in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Barracuda Networks in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Barracuda Networks in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Barracuda Networks in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.60.

In other news, CEO William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 16,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total transaction of $400,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael D. Perone sold 598,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total value of $15,380,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 992,082 shares of company stock worth $25,135,432. 13.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Barracuda Networks

Barracuda Networks, Inc designs and delivers security and data protection solutions. The Company offers cloud-enabled solutions that enable customers to address security threats, manage network performance, and protect and store their data. Its solutions are designed to manage information technology operations for its customers.

