Bank of New York Mellon Corp Lowers Stake in Kearny Financial (KRNY)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in shares of Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 413,730 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 11,880 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.51% of Kearny Financial worth $6,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KRNY. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Kearny Financial by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,607,524 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $68,422,000 after buying an additional 315,492 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Kearny Financial by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,703,521 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $54,997,000 after buying an additional 262,503 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Kearny Financial by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,925,756 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $28,597,000 after buying an additional 74,783 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Kearny Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $623,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kearny Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $587,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Kearny Financial alerts:

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Kearny Financial in a research report on Friday, December 22nd.

In related news, Director Matthew T. Mcclane sold 13,804 shares of Kearny Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.42, for a total value of $199,053.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Theodore J. Aanensen sold 3,500 shares of Kearny Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.49, for a total transaction of $50,715.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,804 shares of company stock worth $286,334. 3.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) opened at $14.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $1,190.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.21 and a beta of 0.56. Kearny Financial has a 52-week low of $13.35 and a 52-week high of $15.85.

Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $29.90 million for the quarter. Kearny Financial had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 1.79%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th were given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. Kearny Financial’s payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Bank of New York Mellon Corp Lowers Stake in Kearny Financial (KRNY)” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/31/bank-of-new-york-mellon-corp-lowers-stake-in-kearny-financial-krny.html.

About Kearny Financial

Kearny Bank is principally engaged in the business of attracting deposits from the general public at its 41 locations in New Jersey and using these deposits, together with other funds, to originate or purchase loans for its portfolio and invest in securities. Loans originated or purchased by the Bank generally include loans collateralized by residential and commercial real estate augmented by secured and unsecured loans to businesses and consumers.

Receive News & Ratings for Kearny Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kearny Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.