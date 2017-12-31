Awm Investment Company, Inc. Sells 110,000 Shares of FORM Holdings Corp. (FH) Stock

FORM Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:FH) major shareholder Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.52, for a total transaction of $167,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Awm Investment Company, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get FORM alerts:

On Thursday, December 21st, Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 200,000 shares of FORM stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total transaction of $300,000.00.

Shares of FORM Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:FH) opened at $1.37 on Friday. FORM Holdings Corp. has a 1 year low of $1.07 and a 1 year high of $2.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

FORM (NASDAQ:FH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.08). FORM had a negative return on equity of 34.86% and a negative net margin of 43.21%. The company had revenue of $17.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.68 million. analysts forecast that FORM Holdings Corp. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FH. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC lifted its stake in FORM by 25.0% during the second quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Grove Capital LP bought a new position in FORM during the third quarter worth $616,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in FORM during the third quarter worth $1,360,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.55% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FORM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Awm Investment Company, Inc. Sells 110,000 Shares of FORM Holdings Corp. (FH) Stock” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright legislation. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/31/awm-investment-company-inc-sells-110000-shares-of-form-holdings-corp-fh-stock.html.

FORM Company Profile

FORM Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, acquires, and monetizes intellectual property worldwide. It operates through four segments: XpresSpa, Group Mobile, FLI Charge, and Intellectual Property. The company offers spa services and related products that include massage services for the neck, back, feet, and whole body; nail care, such as pedicures, manicures, and polish changes; and travel products comprising neck pillows, blankets, massage tools, and eye masks.

Receive News & Ratings for FORM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FORM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.