AutoNation (AN) Receiving Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Accern Reports

Media stories about AutoNation (NYSE:AN) have trended somewhat positive on Sunday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. AutoNation earned a media sentiment score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the company an impact score of 46.2790939321014 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of AutoNation (AN) traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.33. 776,761 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 742,284. AutoNation has a one year low of $38.20 and a one year high of $57.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $4,683.55, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16. AutoNation had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The business had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that AutoNation will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of AutoNation in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Group upped their target price on shares of AutoNation from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price (up from $40.00) on shares of AutoNation in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “negative” rating on shares of AutoNation in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AutoNation currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.88.

In other AutoNation news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 3,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.61, for a total transaction of $193,522.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Lance E. Iserman sold 5,886 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.46, for a total transaction of $308,779.56. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 4,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $254,955.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,733 shares of company stock valued at $676,747. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

About AutoNation

AutoNation, Inc (AutoNation) is an automotive retailer in the United States. The Company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new vehicles, used vehicles, parts and service, which includes automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as wholesale parts and collision businesses, and automotive finance and insurance products, including vehicle service and other protection products, as well as the arranging of financing for vehicle purchases through third-party finance sources.

