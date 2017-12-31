Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Stake Lifted by AMP Capital Investors Ltd

AMP Capital Investors Ltd increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 307,676 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,252 shares during the period. AMP Capital Investors Ltd owned approximately 0.07% of Automatic Data Processing worth $33,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 1,971.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,631,769 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,033,995,000 after buying an additional 28,201,085 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Capital LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter worth approximately $254,000. Gardiner Nancy B boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 8.8% during the second quarter. Gardiner Nancy B now owns 21,027 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,153,000 after buying an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter worth approximately $1,447,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 37.2% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 142,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,587,000 after buying an additional 38,603 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Shares of Automatic Data Processing (ADP) opened at $117.19 on Friday. Automatic Data Processing has a 12-month low of $94.11 and a 12-month high of $121.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $51,972.59, a P/E ratio of 29.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.85.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.06. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 42.34%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a $0.63 dividend. This is an increase from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.12%.

ADP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 9th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $116.02 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “underweight” rating to an “equal” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.14.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece of content was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/31/automatic-data-processing-adp-stake-lifted-by-amp-capital-investors-ltd.html.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc (ADP) is a provider of human capital management (HCM) solutions to employers, offering solutions to businesses of various sizes. The Company also provides business process outsourcing solutions. Its segments include Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.