Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (AUPH) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Sunday.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on AUPH. Vetr cut shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.64 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Seaport Global Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Leerink Swann upped their target price on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.79.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.53. 1,373,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,015,549. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.09 and a 1 year high of $10.54. The company has a market cap of $380.40, a PE ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 2.35.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.02). Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 25.56% and a negative net margin of 18,089.02%. The firm had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.03 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 357.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 876,461 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,373,000 after acquiring an additional 684,816 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,867,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,969,000 after acquiring an additional 19,200 shares in the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 17.5% in the second quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 352,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after acquiring an additional 52,500 shares in the last quarter. Kazazian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 47.3% in the second quarter. Kazazian Asset Management LLC now owns 66,304 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 21,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 66.7% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 500,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,065,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.13% of the company’s stock.

About Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc is a Canada-based clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company operating in the field of nephrology and autoimmunity. The Company’s primary business is the development of a therapeutic drug to treat autoimmune diseases, in particular lupus nephritis (LN). It is focused on the development of its lead compound voclosporin, a therapeutic immunomodulating drug candidate, which is a second-generation calcineurin inhibitors (CNI) to treat patients afflicted with LN.

