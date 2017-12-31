Audentes Therapeutics Inc (BOLD) Director Sells $555,840.00 in Stock

Audentes Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BOLD) Director Louis G. Lange sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.88, for a total transaction of $555,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of Audentes Therapeutics Inc (BOLD) opened at $31.25 on Friday. Audentes Therapeutics Inc has a twelve month low of $13.90 and a twelve month high of $33.43.

Audentes Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.88). analysts anticipate that Audentes Therapeutics Inc will post -3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BOLD. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (up previously from $23.00) on shares of Audentes Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Audentes Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair began coverage on shares of Audentes Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James Financial began coverage on shares of Audentes Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Audentes Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.38.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Audentes Therapeutics by 139.3% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 14,900 shares in the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new stake in Audentes Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $2,870,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Audentes Therapeutics by 299.9% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 16,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 12,299 shares in the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware purchased a new stake in Audentes Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $1,333,000. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Audentes Therapeutics by 10.4% during the third quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 781,309 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,885,000 after buying an additional 73,809 shares in the last quarter. 78.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Audentes Therapeutics Company Profile

Audentes Therapeutics, Inc is an early-stage biotechnology company. The Company is focused on developing and commercializing gene therapy products for patients suffering from serious, life-threatening rare diseases caused by single gene defects. The Company has a portfolio of product candidates, including AT132 for the treatment of X-Linked Myotubular Myopathy (XLMTM); AT342 for the treatment of Crigler-Najjar Syndrome (Crigler-Najjar); AT982 for the treatment of Pompe disease, and AT307 for the treatment of the CASQ2 subtype of Catecholaminergic Polymorphic Ventricular Tachycardia (CASQ2-CPVT).

