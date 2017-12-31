Atlantic Trust Group LLC Has $1.58 Million Stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (TSN)

Atlantic Trust Group LLC increased its position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 28.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,451 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,963 shares during the period. Atlantic Trust Group LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $1,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TSN. Sun Life Financial INC raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 21,000.0% in the second quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 2,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the third quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 27,492.3% in the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 3,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 3,574 shares during the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the third quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Finally, Cadence Bank NA acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 71.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE TSN) opened at $81.07 on Friday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.20 and a twelve month high of $84.65. The stock has a market cap of $29,987.40, a P/E ratio of 16.92 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.05. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 19.64%. The firm had revenue of $10.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. Tyson Foods’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is currently 25.05%.

In other Tyson Foods news, General Counsel Bebber David L. Van sold 164,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.26, for a total transaction of $13,683,614.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Scott Rouse sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.26, for a total transaction of $77,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 397,342 shares of company stock valued at $32,702,254. 2.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Jefferies Group boosted their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tyson Foods currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.08.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/31/atlantic-trust-group-llc-has-1-58-million-stake-in-tyson-foods-inc-tsn.html.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc is a food company, which is engaged in offering chicken, beef and pork, as well as prepared foods. The Company offers food products under Tyson, Jimmy Dean, Hillshire Farm, Sara Lee, Ball Park, Wright, Aidells and State Fair brands. The Company operates through four segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork and Prepared Foods.

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.