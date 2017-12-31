Atlantic Trust Group LLC Acquires Shares of 67,842 Leucadia National Corp. (LUK)

Atlantic Trust Group LLC acquired a new stake in Leucadia National Corp. (NYSE:LUK) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 67,842 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,713,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Leucadia National by 6.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,597,744 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $878,918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941,382 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Leucadia National by 6.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,684,654 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $541,111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170,447 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Leucadia National by 2.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,439,841 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $136,360,000 after acquiring an additional 139,293 shares during the period. Arlington Value Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Leucadia National by 2.1% in the second quarter. Arlington Value Capital LLC now owns 3,639,068 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $95,198,000 after acquiring an additional 75,200 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Leucadia National by 8.0% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,524,751 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $88,506,000 after acquiring an additional 260,877 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.86% of the company’s stock.

LUK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Leucadia National from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Leucadia National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th.

Shares of Leucadia National Corp. ( LUK ) opened at $26.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9,494.68, a P/E ratio of 17.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Leucadia National Corp. has a one year low of $22.23 and a one year high of $27.33.

Leucadia National (NYSE:LUK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Leucadia National had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 5.83%. Leucadia National’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Leucadia National Corp. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 12th. Leucadia National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.81%.

Leucadia National Profile

Leucadia National Corporation (Leucadia) is a diversified holding company focused on return on investment and long-term value. The Company’s segments, based on requirements are Jefferies, National Beef, and Corporate and other. Jefferies is a global full-service, integrated securities and investment banking firm.

