Atlantic Trust Group LLC Acquires New Stake in Smith & Nephew plc (SNN)

Atlantic Trust Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 48,578 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,768,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Smith & Nephew by 17.2% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 516,794 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,811,000 after purchasing an additional 76,003 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Smith & Nephew by 109.1% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 340,327 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,388,000 after purchasing an additional 177,546 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Smith & Nephew during the third quarter valued at $247,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Smith & Nephew by 70.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 185,924 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,766,000 after purchasing an additional 76,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Smith & Nephew by 20.0% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 45,432 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 7,566 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on SNN. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Smith & Nephew from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

Shares of Smith & Nephew plc ( NYSE:SNN ) opened at $35.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Smith & Nephew plc has a twelve month low of $29.76 and a twelve month high of $40.43.

About Smith & Nephew

Smith & Nephew plc is a medical technology company. The Company is engaged in developing, manufacturing, marketing and selling medical devices and services. Its products and services include Sports Medicine Joint Repair, Arthroscopic Enabling Technologies (AET), Trauma & Extremities, Other Surgical Businesses, Knee Implants, Hip Implants, Advanced Wound Care, Advanced Wound Bioactives and Advanced Wound Devices.

