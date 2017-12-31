Atlantic Trust Group LLC Acquires 17,067 Shares of HP Inc (HPQ)

Atlantic Trust Group LLC boosted its holdings in HP Inc (NYSE:HPQ) by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,795 shares of the computer maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,067 shares during the quarter. Atlantic Trust Group LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $1,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. lifted its position in HP by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 6,167 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in HP by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,457 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in HP by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,793 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in HP by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 7,580 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its position in HP by 188.3% in the 3rd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 8,057 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 5,262 shares in the last quarter. 80.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HP alerts:

Shares of HP Inc (HPQ) opened at $21.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.98, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.00. HP Inc has a one year low of $14.40 and a one year high of $22.68. The stock has a market cap of $34,796.57, a P/E ratio of 14.10, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.81.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer maker reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44. HP had a net margin of 4.85% and a negative return on equity of 70.25%. The company had revenue of $13.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. HP’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that HP Inc will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.1393 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. This is a positive change from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.58%.

In other news, insider Dion J. Weisler sold 525,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.22, for a total transaction of $11,155,757.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 865,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,359,883.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Dion J. Weisler sold 80,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total transaction of $1,719,789.94. Following the sale, the insider now owns 339,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,289,000.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,086,801 shares of company stock valued at $23,116,803. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HPQ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of HP from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of HP in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of HP in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of HP from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.31.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/31/atlantic-trust-group-llc-acquires-17067-shares-of-hp-inc-hpq.html.

HP Profile

HP Inc is a provider of products, technologies, software, solutions and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and enterprises, including customers in the government, health and education sectors. The Company provides personal computing and other access devices, imaging and printing products, and related technologies, solutions and services.

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.