Arthur J Gallagher & Co (AJG) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning. They currently have $70.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher have outperformed the industry, year to date. The company also witnessed its 2017 and 2018 estimates moving north in the last 60 days. Arthur J. Gallagher’s inorganic story seems impressive with strategic buyouts, with the company intending to pursue smaller tuck-in mergers in 2017. It remains focused on tapping opportunities in the U.K., Australia, New Zealand, Canada and the U.S. The company remains focused on enhancing productivity and quality that is a part of its value creation strategy. A solid performance is leading to sufficient cash flows help it deploy capital in shareholder-friendly moves. However, ecalating expenses and weak commercial P&C rates pose concerns. Adverse foreign exchange also will weigh on results.”

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Co set a $74.00 target price on Arthur J Gallagher & Co and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a buy rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a hold rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank downgraded Arthur J Gallagher & Co from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Arthur J Gallagher & Co from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $68.11.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co ( NYSE AJG ) opened at $63.28 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $11,440.96, a P/E ratio of 21.82, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.23. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has a 52-week low of $51.63 and a 52-week high of $67.32.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. Arthur J Gallagher & Co had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 7.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Arthur J Gallagher & Co will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.40%.

In other news, Director Frank E. Jr. English sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.67, for a total transaction of $95,505.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $674,902. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 7,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.29, for a total value of $496,204.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,634,012.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AJG. Invictus RG acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co during the 3rd quarter valued at $130,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co during the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co during the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co during the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. Institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co and its subsidiaries are engaged in providing insurance brokerage and consulting services, and third-party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. The Company operates through three segments: brokerage, risk management and corporate.

