Arch Capital Group (ACGL) Earning Positive Press Coverage, Analysis Shows

Media stories about Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) have trended positive on Sunday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm rates the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Arch Capital Group earned a media sentiment score of 0.40 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the insurance provider an impact score of 46.6261152895569 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Shares of Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $90.77. 389,093 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 426,940. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $11,879.43, a PE ratio of 29.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.67. Arch Capital Group has a 12 month low of $84.21 and a 12 month high of $102.60.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The insurance provider reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.20). Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 5.57% and a net margin of 9.44%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ACGL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Buckingham Research started coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price target for the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $114.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arch Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.80.

In other Arch Capital Group news, CFO Mark Donald Lyons sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.04, for a total value of $506,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 54,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total transaction of $5,211,543.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 147,481 shares in the company, valued at $14,088,859.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 65,975 shares of company stock worth $6,256,989. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Arch Capital Group Ltd. provides insurance, reinsurance and mortgage insurance. The Company provides a range of property, casualty and mortgage insurance and reinsurance lines. The Company operates in five segments: insurance, reinsurance, mortgage, other and corporate. The insurance segment’s product lines include construction and national accounts; excess and surplus casualty; lenders products; professional lines; programs; property, energy, marine and aviation; travel, accident and health, and other.

