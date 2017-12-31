Aquantia (AQ) versus IXYS (IXYS) Head to Head Comparison

Aquantia (NYSE: AQ) and IXYS (NASDAQ:IXYS) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

63.0% of IXYS shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.6% of IXYS shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Aquantia and IXYS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aquantia N/A N/A N/A IXYS 6.99% 8.73% 6.04%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Aquantia and IXYS, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aquantia 0 0 5 0 3.00 IXYS 0 0 0 0 N/A

Aquantia presently has a consensus price target of $14.80, indicating a potential upside of 30.63%. Given Aquantia’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Aquantia is more favorable than IXYS.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Aquantia and IXYS’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aquantia $86.67 million 4.38 -$440,000.00 N/A N/A IXYS $322.12 million 2.45 $21.34 million $0.73 32.81

IXYS has higher revenue and earnings than Aquantia.

Summary

IXYS beats Aquantia on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Aquantia Company Profile

Aquantia Corp is engaged in developing and supplying connectivity solutions for data centers, enterprise and wireless local area network (WLAN) applications. The Company offers 10 gigabyte Ethernet and Multi-Gig Ethernet Silicon product for data center and cloud, and the enterprise and WLAN markets. For data center and cloud market, it offers 10GBASE-T PHYs product line, which includes 28 nanometer technology products, such as AQ2402, AQ2403, AQ2203 and AQ2104; 40 nanometer technology products, such as AQ1402, AQ1202 and AQ1103, and 90 nanometer technology product, AQ1002. For enterprise and WLAN market, it offers AQrate product line, including 28 nanometer technology products, such as AQR405, AQR205 and AQR105. Its AQrate product line consists of single, dual and quad-port configurations for applications ranging from client personal computers and others for single and dual-port devices, to Enterprise and Campus Ethernet switches for the quad-port versions.

IXYS Company Profile

IXYS Corporation (IXYS) is a multi-market integrated semiconductor company. The Company is engaged in the development, manufacture and marketing of power semiconductors, mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), application specific integrated circuits (ASICs), microcontrollers, systems and radio frequency (RF) power semiconductors. Its power semiconductors are sold separately and are also packaged in high power modules that consist of multiple semiconductor dies. Its power metal-oxide-silicon (MOS) transistors operate at greater switching speeds than bipolar transistors. Its ICs address the demand for analog, mixed-signal and digital interface solutions in communication and other industries and include microcontrollers, mixed-signal application-specific ICs. RF power devices switch electricity at the high rates necessary to enable the amplification or reception of radio frequencies. It manufactures and sells laser diode drivers, high voltage pulse generators and modulators.

