Appian (APPN) Shares Down 6.3%

Shares of Appian Corp (NASDAQ:APPN) traded down 6.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $31.19 and last traded at $31.48. 832,816 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 164% from the average session volume of 315,234 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.60.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Appian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. William Blair assumed coverage on Appian in a research report on Monday, November 27th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. BidaskClub raised Appian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Appian in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Appian in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

In other Appian news, CFO Mark Steven Lynch sold 75,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.49, for a total transaction of $1,465,648.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,465,648. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew W. Calkins sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.49, for a total value of $4,872,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 1,051,519 shares of company stock valued at $21,602,934 and have sold 1,097,222 shares valued at $21,384,857.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Appian by 24.8% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 34,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 6,828 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Appian during the third quarter valued at $205,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Appian in the second quarter worth $238,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Appian in the second quarter worth $292,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Appian in the second quarter worth $323,000. 11.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Appian

Appian Corporation provides a low-code software development platform as a service that enables organizations to develop applications. Through Company’s platform, organizations can design, build and implement, enterprise-grade custom applications. Decision makers can reimagine their products, services, processes and customer interactions.

