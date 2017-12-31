Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. (APEN) Major Shareholder Acquires $26,435.00 in Stock

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEN) major shareholder Stonepine Capital, L.P. acquired 5,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $26,435.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,555,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,775,755. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Stonepine Capital, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, December 20th, Stonepine Capital, L.P. acquired 45,434 shares of Apollo Endosurgery stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.50 per share, for a total transaction of $204,453.00.
- On Friday, December 22nd, Stonepine Capital, L.P. acquired 185,157 shares of Apollo Endosurgery stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.85 per share, for a total transaction of $898,011.45.
Shares of Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. (APEN) remained flat at $$5.60 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 96,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,897. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.82, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 0.46. Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.55 and a 12 month high of $21.88.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonepine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Endosurgery during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,067,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Endosurgery during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,567,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Endosurgery during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,288,000. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Endosurgery during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Endosurgery during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.67% of the company’s stock.
Apollo Endosurgery Company Profile
Apollo Endosurgery, Inc, formerly Lpath, Inc, is a medical device company. The Company is focused on less invasive therapies for the treatment of obesity, as well as other gastrointestinal disorders. The Company’s device-based therapies are an alternative to invasive surgical procedures. The Company offers products in over 80 countries.
