Analyzing Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals (TTPH) & Galena Biopharma (GALE)

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: TTPH) and Galena Biopharma (NASDAQ:GALE) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

58.2% of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.6% of Galena Biopharma shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.5% of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of Galena Biopharma shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals and Galena Biopharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals -1,382.33% -88.27% -77.53% Galena Biopharma N/A -92.98% -33.83%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals and Galena Biopharma, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals 0 1 4 0 2.80 Galena Biopharma 0 3 0 0 2.00

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus target price of $17.00, indicating a potential upside of 169.84%. Galena Biopharma has a consensus target price of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 1,426.72%. Given Galena Biopharma’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Galena Biopharma is more favorable than Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals.

Risk and Volatility

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.51, indicating that its stock price is 151% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Galena Biopharma has a beta of 1.99, indicating that its stock price is 99% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals and Galena Biopharma’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals $5.14 million 63.02 -$77.48 million ($2.86) -2.20 Galena Biopharma $9.32 million 1.28 -$23.54 million ($1.31) -0.20

Galena Biopharma has higher revenue and earnings than Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Galena Biopharma, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals beats Galena Biopharma on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company uses its chemistry technology to create antibiotics for multidrug-resistant infections. The Company is developing its lead product candidate, eravacycline, a fully synthetic tetracycline derivative, as a spectrum intravenous (IV) and oral antibiotic for use as a first-line empiric monotherapy for the treatment of multidrug-resistant infections, including multidrug-resistant gram-negative infections. The Company also develops TP-6076 for multidrug-resistant gram-negative infections. Eravacycline is a fluorocycline antibiotic. The Company is conducting a global Phase III clinical program for eravacycline called Investigating Gram-Negative Infections Treated with Eravacycline (IGNITE). TP-271 is a fully synthetic fluorocycline being developed for respiratory disease caused by bacterial biothreat pathogens in healthy volunteers.

About Galena Biopharma

Galena Biopharma, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on developing and commercializing targeted oncology therapeutics that address unmet medical needs. The Company’s development portfolio ranges from mid- to late-stage clinical assets, including cancer immunotherapy program led by NeuVax (nelipepimut-S), GALE-301 and GALE-302. The Company’s NeuVax is in Phase III breast cancer clinical trial with several concurrent Phase II trials ongoing both as a single agent and in combination with other therapies. GALE-301 is in a Phase IIa clinical trial in ovarian and endometrial cancers and in a Phase Ib clinical trial given sequentially with GALE-302. The Company’s therapies utilize an immunodominant peptide combined with the immune adjuvant, recombinant human granulocyte macrophage-colony stimulating factor (rhGM-CSF, Leukine), and work by harnessing the patient’s own immune system to seek out and attack any residual cancer cells.

