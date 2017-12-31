Analyzing Precipio (PRPO) & The Competition

Precipio (NASDAQ: PRPO) is one of 180 publicly-traded companies in the “Biotechnology & Medical Research” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Precipio to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Precipio and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Precipio $1.55 million -$7.61 million N/A Precipio Competitors $218.39 million -$39.74 million -44.69

Precipio’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Precipio.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

14.5% of Precipio shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.7% of shares of all “Biotechnology & Medical Research” companies are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of Precipio shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.6% of shares of all “Biotechnology & Medical Research” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Precipio and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Precipio -1,113.78% -50,943.55% -106.75% Precipio Competitors -4,442.97% -580.01% -43.16%

Volatility and Risk

Precipio has a beta of -0.1, suggesting that its stock price is 110% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Precipio’s rivals have a beta of 1.57, suggesting that their average stock price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Precipio and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Precipio 0 0 0 0 N/A Precipio Competitors 531 2369 6404 131 2.65

As a group, “Biotechnology & Medical Research” companies have a potential upside of 13.55%. Given Precipio’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Precipio has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

Precipio rivals beat Precipio on 7 of the 9 factors compared.

Precipio Company Profile

Precipio, Inc., formerly Transgenomic, Inc., is a biotechnology company. The Company is engaged in advancing personalized medicine for the detection and treatment of cancer, and inherited diseases through its molecular technologies and clinical and research services. The Company operates through its Laboratory Services segment. The Company is engaged in the provision of its Multiplexed ICE COLD-PCR (MX-ICP) product to the clinical market, enabling the use of blood and other bodily fluids for diagnosis, monitoring and treatment of cancer. MX-ICP amplifies the ability to detect genetic mutations by approximately 100 to 400 fold. MX-ICP is validated internally on sequencing platforms, including Sanger, Next Gen Sequencing and Digital polymerase chain reaction (PCR). Its laboratory in Omaha, Nebraska is focused on providing genetic analytical services related to oncology and pharmacogenomics research services supporting Phase II and Phase III clinical trials conducted.

