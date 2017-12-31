Analyzing Danaher (DHR) and Quidel (QDEL)

Danaher (NYSE: DHR) and Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) are both multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Danaher and Quidel, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Danaher 0 5 10 0 2.67 Quidel 0 1 5 0 2.83

Danaher currently has a consensus price target of $94.19, indicating a potential upside of 1.48%. Quidel has a consensus price target of $49.50, indicating a potential upside of 14.19%. Given Quidel’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Quidel is more favorable than Danaher.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

76.1% of Danaher shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.7% of Quidel shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.2% of Danaher shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 22.0% of Quidel shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Danaher pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Quidel does not pay a dividend. Danaher pays out 16.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Danaher has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Danaher and Quidel’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Danaher 13.36% 11.29% 6.01% Quidel -2.33% -2.36% -1.25%

Risk & Volatility

Danaher has a beta of 1.02, suggesting that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Quidel has a beta of 1.15, suggesting that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Danaher and Quidel’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Danaher $16.88 billion 3.82 $2.55 billion $3.39 27.38 Quidel $191.60 million 7.69 -$13.80 million ($0.15) -288.98

Danaher has higher revenue and earnings than Quidel. Quidel is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Danaher, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Danaher beats Quidel on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation (Danaher) designs, manufactures and markets professional, medical, industrial and commercial products and services. The Company operates through four segments: Life Sciences, which offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines; Diagnostics; which offers analytical instruments, reagents, consumables, software and services; Dental, which provides products that are used to diagnose, treat and prevent disease and ailments of the teeth, gums and supporting bone, and Environmental & Applied Solutions, which consists of various lines of business, including water quality and product identification. As of December 31, 2016, Danaher’s research and development, manufacturing, sales, distribution, service and administrative facilities were located in over 60 countries.

Quidel Company Profile

Quidel Corporation is engaged in the development, manufacturing and marketing of diagnostic testing solutions. These diagnostic testing solutions are separated into four product categories: immunoassays, molecular assays, virology and specialty products. The Company sells its products directly to end users and distributors, in each case, for professional use in physician offices, hospitals, clinical laboratories, reference laboratories, universities, retail clinics, pharmacies and wellness screening centers. Its diagnostic solutions aid in the detection and diagnosis of critical diseases and other medical conditions, including infectious diseases, women’s health, gastrointestinal diseases, autoimmune diseases, bone health and thyroid diseases. The Company provides diagnostic testing solutions under various brand names, including Quidel, QuickVue, QuickVue+, MicroVue, FreshCells, D3 FastPoint, Super E-Mix, ELVIS, Sofia, Quidel Molecular, Amplivue, Lyra and Thyretain.

