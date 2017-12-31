Analyzing Cytec Industries (CYT) and Its Competitors

Cytec Industries (NYSE: CYT) is one of 48 public companies in the “Specialty Chemicals” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Cytec Industries to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Cytec Industries and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cytec Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A Cytec Industries Competitors 177 1078 1353 24 2.47

As a group, “Specialty Chemicals” companies have a potential downside of 2.07%. Given Cytec Industries’ peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Cytec Industries has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

65.1% of shares of all “Specialty Chemicals” companies are held by institutional investors. 7.4% of shares of all “Specialty Chemicals” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cytec Industries and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Cytec Industries N/A N/A 42.23 Cytec Industries Competitors $1.91 billion $115.75 million 228.83

Cytec Industries’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Cytec Industries. Cytec Industries is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Cytec Industries and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cytec Industries 11.96% 18.60% 8.55% Cytec Industries Competitors -640.83% -4.41% 0.03%

Summary

Cytec Industries peers beat Cytec Industries on 5 of the 8 factors compared.

About Cytec Industries

Cytec Industries Inc. is a global specialty materials and chemicals company focused on developing, manufacturing and selling value-added products. The Company offers aerospace and industrial materials, mining and plastics industries. The Company operates through four segments: Aerospace Materials, Industrial Materials, In Process Separation, and Additive Technologies. The Aerospace Materials segment includes advanced composites, carbon fiber, and structural film adhesives. The Industrial Materials segment includes structural composite materials, which serve automotive, motorsports, recreation, tooling, and other structural materials markets and process materials, which serves aerospace, wind energy, and other process materials markets. The In Process Separation segment includes mining chemicals and phosphines. The Additive Technologies segment includes polymer additives, specialty additives, and formulated resins. The Company operates as a wholly owned subsidiary of Solvay.

