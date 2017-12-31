Analysts Set Foresight Energy LP (FELP) Price Target at $5.25

Shares of Foresight Energy LP (NYSE:FELP) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.25.

FELP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Foresight Energy in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of Foresight Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Foresight Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on shares of Foresight Energy in a research note on Sunday, October 29th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Foresight Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Foresight Energy stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Foresight Energy LP (NYSE:FELP) by 5,739,700.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,398 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,397 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.07% of Foresight Energy worth $243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 11.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Foresight Energy ( FELP ) traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.37. 184,486 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,522. Foresight Energy has a 12 month low of $3.53 and a 12 month high of $7.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Foresight Energy (NYSE:FELP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The energy company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $232.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.85 million. Foresight Energy had a negative net margin of 19.93% and a negative return on equity of 9.94%. Foresight Energy’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. equities research analysts anticipate that Foresight Energy will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Foresight Energy Company Profile

Foresight Energy LP is engaged in the mining and marketing of coal from reserves and operations located in the Illinois Basin. As of December 31, 2016, the Company controlled 2.1 billion tons of coal in the state of Illinois. Its reserves consist principally of three contiguous blocks of uniform, thick, high heat content (high Btu) thermal coal, which are used for longwall operations.

