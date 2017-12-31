Analysts Expect PennantPark Investment Corp. (PNNT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $28.30 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that PennantPark Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:PNNT) will announce sales of $28.30 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for PennantPark Investment’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $29.41 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $27.64 million. PennantPark Investment reported sales of $31.87 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 11.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th.

On average, analysts expect that PennantPark Investment will report full-year sales of $28.30 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $112.82 million to $120.22 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $119.60 million per share, with estimates ranging from $113.30 million to $129.49 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover PennantPark Investment.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The asset manager reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $27.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.19 million. PennantPark Investment had a net margin of 49.55% and a return on equity of 8.72%. PennantPark Investment’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share.

PNNT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PennantPark Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of PennantPark Investment from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of PennantPark Investment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Jefferies Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of PennantPark Investment in a report on Sunday, November 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $8.50 price target on shares of PennantPark Investment in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. PennantPark Investment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.38.

In related news, Chairman Arthur H. Penn acquired 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.10 per share, with a total value of $85,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 193,410 shares in the company, valued at $1,373,211. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Arthur H. Penn acquired 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.14 per share, for a total transaction of $99,960.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 193,410 shares in the company, valued at $1,380,947.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 48,000 shares of company stock worth $344,280 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in PennantPark Investment by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 22,580 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in PennantPark Investment by 44.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 23,964 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 7,414 shares during the last quarter. Global X MANAGEMENT CO LLC grew its holdings in PennantPark Investment by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global X MANAGEMENT CO LLC now owns 24,829 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 8,165 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in PennantPark Investment during the 3rd quarter worth about $199,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in PennantPark Investment by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 27,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. 42.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PennantPark Investment (PNNT) traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $6.91. 433,124 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 745,599. The firm has a market cap of $491.03, a PE ratio of 8.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.27. PennantPark Investment has a 1 year low of $6.67 and a 1 year high of $8.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 22nd. PennantPark Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.72%.

PennantPark Investment Company Profile

PennantPark Investment Corporation is a closed-end, non-diversified investment company. The Company is a business development company. Its objectives are to generate both current income and capital appreciation while seeking to preserve capital through debt and equity investments primarily made to the United States middle-market companies in the form of senior secured debt, mezzanine debt and equity investments.

