Analysts Anticipate Nicolet Bankshares Inc (NCBS) to Announce $0.87 EPS

Shares of Nicolet Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:NCBS) have been assigned an average broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Nicolet Bankshares’ rating score has declined by 100% in the last three months as a result of various analysts’ ratings changes.

Brokers have set a one year consensus price objective of $63.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.87 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Nicolet Bankshares an industry rank of 50 out of 265 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NCBS shares. Maxim Group raised their price target on shares of Nicolet Bankshares from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Nicolet Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Nicolet Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Nicolet Bankshares in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock.

In other news, Chairman Robert Bruce Atwell sold 19,639 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.43, for a total value of $1,108,228.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Michael E. Daniels sold 24,239 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.43, for a total transaction of $1,367,806.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,191 shares of company stock worth $2,667,830. Insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,321 shares of the bank’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $170,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 5,021 shares of the bank’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Nationwide Fund Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 5,035 shares of the bank’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu KCG Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $353,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) opened at $54.74 on Friday. Nicolet Bankshares has a 1 year low of $45.00 and a 1 year high of $61.98. The company has a market cap of $536.54, a PE ratio of 17.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.10. Nicolet Bankshares had a net margin of 22.63% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $35.25 million for the quarter. equities analysts predict that Nicolet Bankshares will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nicolet Bankshares Company Profile

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company. The Company conducts operations through its subsidiary, Nicolet National Bank (the Bank), which is a commercial bank. The Company also owns investment advisory firms, Brookfield Investment Partners, LLC, which provides investment strategy and transactional services to select community banks, and Nicolet Advisory Services, LLC, which conducts brokerage and financial advisory services primarily to individual consumers.

