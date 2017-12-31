Analysts Anticipate Fogo De Chao Inc (FOGO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $84.65 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Fogo De Chao Inc (NASDAQ:FOGO) to report $84.65 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Fogo De Chao’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $83.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $85.14 million. Fogo De Chao posted sales of $80.88 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 13th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fogo De Chao will report full year sales of $84.65 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $308.50 million to $310.66 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $338.33 million per share, with estimates ranging from $335.35 million to $340.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Fogo De Chao.
Fogo De Chao (NASDAQ:FOGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10. Fogo De Chao had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 7.36%. The business had revenue of $71.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. 683 Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Fogo De Chao by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 950,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,780,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Archon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fogo De Chao by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 544,267 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,749,000 after buying an additional 167,607 shares in the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fogo De Chao by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 523,992 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,283,000 after buying an additional 6,017 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Fogo De Chao by 69.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 371,831 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,168,000 after buying an additional 152,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fogo De Chao during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,711,000. 85.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Fogo De Chao (NASDAQ:FOGO) traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.60. 57,387 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,153. Fogo De Chao has a 1-year low of $10.30 and a 1-year high of $17.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $327.73, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.38.
Fogo De Chao Company Profile
Fogo de Chao, Inc is a United States-based holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, operates upscale Brazilian churrascaria steakhouses under the brand of Fogo de Chao. The Company owns 100% of Brasa (Purchaser) Inc (Brasa Purchaser), which owns 100% of Brasa (Holdings) Inc (Brasa Holdings).
