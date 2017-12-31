ANADIGICS (ANAD) versus Aquantia (AQ) Head-To-Head Analysis

ANADIGICS (NASDAQ: ANAD) and Aquantia (NYSE:AQ) are both technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for ANADIGICS and Aquantia, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ANADIGICS 0 0 0 0 N/A Aquantia 0 0 5 0 3.00

Aquantia has a consensus price target of $14.80, suggesting a potential upside of 30.63%. Given Aquantia’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Aquantia is more favorable than ANADIGICS.

Profitability

This table compares ANADIGICS and Aquantia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ANADIGICS -49.89% -97.40% -69.35% Aquantia N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ANADIGICS and Aquantia’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ANADIGICS N/A N/A N/A ($0.27) -3.14 Aquantia $86.67 million 4.38 -$440,000.00 N/A N/A

ANADIGICS has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Aquantia.

Summary

Aquantia beats ANADIGICS on 6 of the 6 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ANADIGICS

ANADIGICS, Inc. is engaged in the designing and manufacturing of radio frequency (RF) semiconductor solutions for infrastructure and mobile communications and data transmission markets. The Company’s product portfolio includes line amplifiers, reverse path amplifiers, power amplifiers (PAs) and front-end integrated circuits (FEIC). The Company designs, develops, and manufactures RFIC’s primarily using GaAs compound semiconductor substrates with various process technologies, including metal semiconductor field effect transistor (MESFET), pseudomorphic high-electron-mobility transistor (pHEMT) and heterojunction bipolar transistor (HBT). The Company’s InGaP-Plus technology, combines InGaP HBT and pHEMT processes on a single substrate and integrates the PA function and the RF active switch function on the same die. Additionally, the Company offers VCSEL process technology. The Company fabricates its ICs in its six-inch diameter GaAs wafer fabrication facility.

About Aquantia

Aquantia Corp is engaged in developing and supplying connectivity solutions for data centers, enterprise and wireless local area network (WLAN) applications. The Company offers 10 gigabyte Ethernet and Multi-Gig Ethernet Silicon product for data center and cloud, and the enterprise and WLAN markets. For data center and cloud market, it offers 10GBASE-T PHYs product line, which includes 28 nanometer technology products, such as AQ2402, AQ2403, AQ2203 and AQ2104; 40 nanometer technology products, such as AQ1402, AQ1202 and AQ1103, and 90 nanometer technology product, AQ1002. For enterprise and WLAN market, it offers AQrate product line, including 28 nanometer technology products, such as AQR405, AQR205 and AQR105. Its AQrate product line consists of single, dual and quad-port configurations for applications ranging from client personal computers and others for single and dual-port devices, to Enterprise and Campus Ethernet switches for the quad-port versions.

