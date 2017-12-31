Ameriprise Financial Inc. Sells 154,367 Shares of Adecoagro S.A. (AGRO)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO) by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 451,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 154,367 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.37% of Adecoagro worth $4,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. PointState Capital LP boosted its position in Adecoagro by 244.1% in the 2nd quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 4,985,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,800,000 after buying an additional 3,536,300 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Adecoagro by 116.4% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 38,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 20,600 shares in the last quarter. Virtu KCG Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adecoagro by 106.3% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu KCG Holdings LLC now owns 27,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 13,968 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP raised its holdings in shares of Adecoagro by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. AJO LP now owns 414,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,145,000 after purchasing an additional 97,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Adecoagro in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,857,000. 43.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Adecoagro S.A. (AGRO) opened at $10.34 on Friday. Adecoagro S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $8.33 and a fifty-two week high of $13.29. The firm has a market cap of $1,255.27, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.86 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.40.

Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.13). Adecoagro had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 2.58%. The firm had revenue of $262.99 million during the quarter. sell-side analysts anticipate that Adecoagro S.A. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AGRO. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Adecoagro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Adecoagro from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th.

About Adecoagro

Adecoagro SA is a holding company. The Company is involved in a range of businesses, including farming crops and other agricultural products, dairy operations, sugar, ethanol and energy production and land transformation. The Company is organized into three main lines of business: farming; land transformation, and sugar, ethanol and energy.

